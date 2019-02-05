WATCH LIVE:10 a.m. WBZ-TV Coverage Of Patriots Super Bowl Championship Parade
Filed Under:Local TV, Millbury, Tom Brady

MILLBURY (CBS) — While the Millbury Police Department is full support of the Patriots, they were not a fan of an impromptu street name change in town. In a photo posted by the department on Facebook, it appears someone covered the Goff Street road sign with the Brady St.

“While there’s no denying that Tom Brady is the GOAT… the town has not changed Goff Street to Brady St. And while we did get a chuckle out of this, there could’ve been serious consequences that accompanied this,” police wrote.

The reason behind their concern was a covering ambulance crew responding to a emergency may not be familiar with the street.

“Thankfully there were no issues. Goff Street will be getting its identity back,” said police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s