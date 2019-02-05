MILLBURY (CBS) — While the Millbury Police Department is full support of the Patriots, they were not a fan of an impromptu street name change in town. In a photo posted by the department on Facebook, it appears someone covered the Goff Street road sign with the Brady St.

“While there’s no denying that Tom Brady is the GOAT… the town has not changed Goff Street to Brady St. And while we did get a chuckle out of this, there could’ve been serious consequences that accompanied this,” police wrote.

The reason behind their concern was a covering ambulance crew responding to a emergency may not be familiar with the street.

“Thankfully there were no issues. Goff Street will be getting its identity back,” said police.