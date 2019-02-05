CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – Authorities say that the remains of a fetus or child have been found at a Conway, New Hampshire wastewater treatment plant.

Police were notified of the discovery on Tuesday.

“The remains cannot be immediately classified as a fetus or a child,” Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the remains turned up at the plant, but it’s believed they came through the sewer system.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

Police want to locate the mother to make sure she’s safe and figure out what happened. Anyone with information can call 603-356-5715.