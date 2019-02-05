



MANSFIELD (CBS) – A car crashed into a convenience store in Mansfield Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters and police officers responded to West Mansfield Variety on Elm Street at about 1:45 p.m.

Pictures from Mansfield Fire show the car crashed through the window of the store behind the counter.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured and a worker at the store sustained “very minor injuries.”

Mansfield Fire says the cause of the crash was deemed accidental.

The store is expected to re-open Wednesday morning.