MANSFIELD (CBS) – A car crashed into a convenience store in Mansfield Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters and police officers responded to West Mansfield Variety on Elm Street at about 1:45 p.m.
Pictures from Mansfield Fire show the car crashed through the window of the store behind the counter.
The driver of the Buick was uninjured and a worker at the store sustained “very minor injuries.”
Mansfield Fire says the cause of the crash was deemed accidental.
The store is expected to re-open Wednesday morning.