MANSFIELD (CBS) – A car crashed into a convenience store in Mansfield Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters and police officers responded to West Mansfield Variety on Elm Street at about 1:45 p.m.

A car crashed into West Mansfield Variety (Photo credit Mansfield Fire)

Pictures from Mansfield Fire show the car crashed through the window of the store behind the counter.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured and a worker at the store sustained “very minor injuries.”

A car crashed into West Mansfield Variety (Photo credit Mansfield Fire)

Mansfield Fire says the cause of the crash was deemed accidental.

The store is expected to re-open Wednesday morning.

