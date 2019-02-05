



BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t one to show much emotion. The Patriots could make a game-sealing interception at the 1-yard line or rush for the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Super Bowl, and the head coach would still remain stone-faced and stoic on the sideline.

But that was not the case on Sunday night when cornerback Stephon Gilmore picked off Rams quarterback Jared Goff to seal New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory. The Patriots led 10-3 late in the fourth quarter when Gilmore came down with the pick at the New England 4-yard line, an interception that Gilmore called one of the easiest of his career.

While the play didn’t take much effort out of Gilmore, his teammates were certainly fired up when they saw the corner come down with the football. That included Belichick, who gave a double fist-pump and emphatic “Yes!” after seeing the play unfold. Check out the video, courtesy of NFL Films:

That is one happy Belichick; about as pumped up as you’ll see Bill during a game. The clip is from Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Showtime, which should have plenty more inside-look highlights from Sunday’s big game for Patriots fans to feast on.

Belichick was a happy camper after that win, and that good mood carried into Tuesday’s victory parade through Boston. There was a permanent smile on the head coach’s face as he waved to the million or so fans in attendance.

That smile will likely be long gone in the next few days.