



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Lakers would love to pry Anthony Davis away from New Orleans ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. The Pelicans would like to stretch things out to the summer, when the Boston Celtics can enter the fray.

It appears the New Orleans Pelicans are currently winning this trade tug-of-war, and that is good news for Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

Davis has been the hot topic in the NBA since he requested a trade out of New Orleans last week, and his agent, who also represents LeBron James, is trying his damnedest to team his clients up in Los Angeles. The Davis camp has constantly leaked out that he has no desire to sign long-term with the Celtics, and has gone as far to use Kyrie Irving’s impending free agency to their advantage.

The Lakers essentially feel they’re owed Davis, but New Orleans isn’t buying that notion. After an underwhelming first offer to New Orleans last week, the Lakers reportedly sweetened the pot with another offer on Tuesday: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley, plus two first-round picks, for Davis and the contract of Solomon Hill.

Some are calling that Los Angeles’ “Godfather” offer, but those people don’t understand that phrase too well. That is much more like an offer out of Godfather Part III than the original two masterpieces. And that offer is also nowhere near what the Pelicans are looking for if they’re going to deal the face of their franchise:

Pels are waiting on Lakers to overwhelm them w/ an historic haul of picks. To Nola, that means Lakers offering 4 first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package. Pels want to be compensated – perhaps even overcompensated – to even consider a deal with LA now. https://t.co/Ft8rfe9EBZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

A total of four picks — who can offer that? That would be Danny Ainge and the Celtics, who continue to tell the Pelicans to wait for the summer when they can enter the mix and give them anything and everything they want for Davis. Chris Mannix of SI is reporting that the Celtics have not yet offered up rising star Jayson Tatum, but that will likely come when they can submit an offer come July 1.

As for picks, the Celtics have their own, the Sacramento Kings’ first-round selection, the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round pick, and a very intriguing future first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Davis camp spewing how much they don’t want to play in Boston isn’t ideal, but it won’t deter Ainge from making a “Godfather” offer of his own this summer. While Lakers rumors will continue to swirl leading up to Thursday’s deadline, it’s looking more and more likely that the Pelicans will play it right and wait until this summer, when they can truly maximize their return for their super star.