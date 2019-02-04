WAREHAM (CBS) — Mass. State Police are searching for the driver of a large construction dump truck that they believe left the scene of a deadly crash in Wareham.

A heavily damaged Nissan Titan pickup truck was found off the side of Interstate-195 east, just before the Route 28 exit around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The 33-year-old Fall River man driving the pickup truck was transported to Tobey Hospital for minor injuries. His passenger, a 48-year-old man also from Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement from the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, the dump truck drove off immediately after the crash.

“The dump truck has a gray body and steel tailgate, and is likely to have sustained damage to the driver side rear of the vehicle,” the D.A. described.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Detective at 508-894-2600 or the State Police Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.