



ATLANTA (CBS) — The Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams was extra special for the McCourty family.

After the game Devin, Jason and “Mama McCourty” Phyllis Harrell shared a special moment on the field. It was the third Super Bowl win for Devin and first for Jason, who had never even been to the playoffs before coming to New England. It was also the first time a set of twins had played for the same Super Bowl team.

“It came true,” Harrell said. “I’m so happy for Jason – he can join his brother now.”

Mom was wearing a special jersey featuring both her sons’ numbers.

“I can’t put it into words,” she said. “It’s been an incredible day, it’s been an incredible year.”

Sunday capped a special season for the brothers, who had not played together since attending Rutgers University. They gave all the credit to their mother.

“Mom made us ready for that moment,” Devin said. “Our whole life she’s been that iron fist, she’s been loving, she’s been hard. And I think that prepared us to be here today.”