CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMJoel Osteen
    01:07 AMPaid Program
    01:37 AMThe Tim McCarver Show
    02:07 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, New England Patriots, Super Bowl


ATLANTA (CBS) — The Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams was extra special for the McCourty family.

After the game Devin, Jason and “Mama McCourty” Phyllis Harrell shared a special moment on the field. It was the third Super Bowl win for Devin and first for Jason, who had never even been to the playoffs before coming to New England. It was also the first time a set of twins had played for the same Super Bowl team.

Jason and Devin McCourty and their mother (WBZ-TV)

“It came true,” Harrell said. “I’m so happy for Jason – he can join his brother now.”

Mom was wearing a special jersey featuring both her sons’ numbers.

“I can’t put it into words,” she said. “It’s been an incredible day, it’s been an incredible year.”

Sunday capped a special season for the brothers, who had not played together since attending Rutgers University. They gave all the credit to their mother.

“Mom made us ready for that moment,” Devin said. “Our whole life she’s been that iron fist, she’s been loving, she’s been hard. And I think that prepared us to be here today.”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s