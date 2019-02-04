BOSTON (CBS) — Anthony Davis has reportedly expanded the list of teams he’s willing to sign a long-term deal with if he’s traded by the Pelicans. That list of teams still does not include the Boston Celtics.

As the Pelicans star continues to try to get out of New Orleans ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, he and his camp are making it clear that Boston is not one of their desired destinations. There are now a “handful” of teams that Davis is willing to sign long-term with, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but the Celtics are not one of them.

Beyond the Lakers and Knicks, the Pelicans have been made aware of "a handful" of teams that Anthony Davis would be willing to sign long-term with upon a trade, league sources tell ESPN. Boston isn't included on that list. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

This is consistent with what the Davis camp has been putting out there since the six-time All-Star demanded a trade from New Orleans last week. They seem determined to end up on the Los Angeles Lakers one way or another, even if L.A. can’t offer up the best trade package. The Lakers have reportedly upped their offer for Davis, according to Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have offered a new package to New Orleans that includes multiple young players, multiple draft picks and Pelicans salary cap relief for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The offer appears to move closer to the objectives that the Pelicans are pursuing in a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

The Celtics have been enamored with Davis for years, and Danny Ainge has the necessary pieces to put together an enticing trade package for the Pelicans. But the Celtics can’t make a trade for Davis until the summer (unless they also trade Kyrie Irving), so they are pretty much left waiting to see if Davis moves at the deadline.

And as much as Davis, or his agent, doesn’t want to land in Boston, that likely won’t deter Ainge from making a run this summer if Davis remains with the Pelicans after Thursday. Most reports say Davis is weary of Boston because he isn’t convinced that Irving will re-sign with the Celtics this summer. We all have to wait until July 1 to figure that part of the equation out.

But for now, Anthony Davis is making it very clear that he doesn’t really want to play in Boston.