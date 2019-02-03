BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has finally beaten the Washington Capitals. And it was a win that gave him a major milestone.

Rask stopped all 24 of the Washington Capitals’ shots on Sunday afternoon in D.C., recording his second shutout of the season.

The victory was also the 253rd of Rask’s career, moving him into the No. 1 spot in Bruins franchise history for wins by a goaltender. Rask moved past Tiny Thompson on the all-time list.

MOST WINS ALL TIME, BRUINS HISTORY

1. Tuukka Rask, 253

2. Tiny Thompson, 252

3. Frank Brimsek, 230

4. Gerry Cheevers, 226

5. Tim Thomas, 196

The win also ended a very rough stretch for Rask against the Capitals, a team that has generally fared very well against the Boston netminder. Rask entered Sunday’s game owning a 1-11-5 record, an .883 save percentage and a 3.30 goals-against average in his career against the Capitals. That struggle was accentuated on the opening night of the season, when the Capitals poured five goals in on 19 shots against Rask.

David Krejci scored the lone goal of Sunday’s game, assisted by David Pastrnak.

The win snapped the Bruins out of a three-game losing streak, after the team dropped consecutive overtime contests earlier this week after having the previous week off. They’ll next get to work Tuesday night at home against the Islanders.