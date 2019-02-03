



BOSTON (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski did not look like himself for much of this season. According to a new report, there was a good reason why.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Gronkowski is “feeling 100 percent” now as the Patriots get ready to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

But in Week 5, Rapoport reports Gronkowski began dealing with Achilles tendinitis. That injury “zapped some of his explosiveness,” Rapoport said.

Things got worse for Gronkowski in Week 7. That’s when he reportedly suffered a bulging disc in his back. Rapoport reported that the back injury slowed Gronkowski down through Week 15.

Gronkowski bounced back in the playoffs, looking strong in the run blocking game. He had just one catch for 25 yards against the Chargers in the divisional round, but six key receptions for 79 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.