BREAKING:Patriots Become Super Bowl Champs After Beating Rams 13-3
ATLANTA (CBS) — Super Bowl LIII wasn’t the offensive battle that many anticipated, as it took the Patriots and Rams halfway through the fourth quarter to find the end zone.

Patriots running back Sony Michel capped off a 69-yard scoring drive for New England with a two-yard touchdown run at the seven minutes mark of the fourth quarter, giving the Patriots a 10-3 lead at the time.

The Patriots needed just five plays to march down the field, with Tom Brady hitting Rob Gronkowski for an 18-yard connection down the right sideline on the first play of the drive. Julian Edelman followed with a 13-yard reception to set New England up at the Los Angeles 38-yard line. Brady hit running back Rex Burkhead for a seven-yard gain on the next play, before delivering a beautiful 29-yard strike to Gronkowski to get to the two-yard line, setting Michel up for the go-ahead score.

ThePatriots’ defense held up their end of the bargain on the ensuing Rams drive, as corner Stephon Gilmore picked off Jard Goff at the New England 4-yard line.

