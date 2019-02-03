ATLANTA (CBS) — Last year’s Super Bowl was marked by the conspicuous absence of Malcolm Butler. This year’s Super Bowl is kicking off with no big surprises.

The Patriots and Rams listed their inactive players about two hours prior to kickoff Sunday, and both teams did what was expected.

Here are the inactives.

PATRIOTS

TE Stephen Anderson

OL James Ferentz

S Obi Melifonwu

DL Ufomba Kamalu

DL Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

CB Duke Dawson

RAMS

DB Darious Williams

RB Justin Davis

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OLB Trevon Young

OL Jamil Demby

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart