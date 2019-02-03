  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Inactives, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA (CBS) — Last year’s Super Bowl was marked by the conspicuous absence of Malcolm Butler. This year’s Super Bowl is kicking off with no big surprises.

The Patriots and Rams listed their inactive players about two hours prior to kickoff Sunday, and both teams did what was expected.

Here are the inactives.

PATRIOTS
TE Stephen Anderson
OL James Ferentz
S Obi Melifonwu
DL Ufomba Kamalu
DL Keionta Davis
DE Derek Rivers
CB Duke Dawson

RAMS
DB Darious Williams
RB Justin Davis
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB Trevon Young
OL Jamil Demby
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Tanzel Smart

