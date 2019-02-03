ATLANTA (CBS) — The New England defense played extremely well in the first half of Super Bowl LIII. They’ll try to do the same in the second half without one of their best players.

New England safety Patrick Chung appeared to break his arm while making a tackle on Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley early in the second half. Chung was hit by teammate Jonathan Jones on the play, whose helmet went right into Chung’s right forearm.

Chung sat on the field in pain for several minutes before being fit with an aircast. He waived off a cart and walked to the New England locker room under his own power with trainers by his side. He was ruled out of the game just a few minutes later.

Duron Harmon took over for Chung, who exited with three combined tackles. This is a huge blow to a defensive unit that has played well this postseason.