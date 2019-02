CONCORD (CBS) — Central and East Concord experienced a power outage during the Super Bowl Sunday.

Police said there was a “widespread power outage” that Concord Municipal Light Plant was working to fix.

We are aware of the power outage and our crews are actively troubleshooting. Will provide an update when more information is available. — Concord Light (@CMLPmedia) February 4, 2019

Shortly after half time, CMLP said they had isolated the problem and 2/3 of the power had been restored.

It is unclear when the power will come back on.