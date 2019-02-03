BOSTON (CBS) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of walking into a Boston bar after hours and threatening two employees with a gun before running off with stolen cash. Leonard Payne, 54, of Hyde Park, is facing multiple charges.

According to Boston Police, Payne walked to the Cask ‘n Flagon around 3 a.m. Sunday and demanded the two workers give him money. “During the incident, the suspect fired a single shot which did not strike either victim or cause any injuries.”

He then got away with “an undisclosed amount of money,” said police.

While officers responded to the bar, they noticed Payne on Newbury Street and thought he matched the suspect description. “As they approached, the officers observed that the suspect kept his right hand tightly inside his jacket pocket despite their verbal commands to do otherwise,” police said.

They discovered Payne had a .380 caliber Cobra gun in his pocket and he was then arrested.

Payne will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm third offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, armed and masked robbery, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, aggravated intimidation of a witness, unlawful possession of a firearm with three prior violent or drug crimes, possession of class B drugs, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed kidnapping.

Police are still working to recover the stolen money.