BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, fans in New England can celebrate Monday with a $1 coffee from Dunkin’. Fans need to be a DD Perks member to take advantage of the deal.

The “Raise a Cup if the Patriots Win” promotion offers medium hot or iced coffees for just a buck the day after the big game.

Dunkin’ says you can get the coffee at participating locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, (excluding Fairfield County), Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.