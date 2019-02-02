SOMERVILLE (CBS) – If there’s one thing Patriots fans know how to do it’s prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s definitely busier than normal. People walking all around you, pushing you out of the way sometimes,” said Patriots fan Chris Bartee.

The Somerville Market Basket was so busy, w could barely get through the aisles.

“It’s definitely like a stampede.” Marckengy Destin.

Shoppers like Marckengy Destin had their carts completely filled with those game day favorites, from chicken wings to chips and dip.

For many Patriots fans, It was the pre-game before the pre-game today.

“Everyone wants to go the bars, but the bars are going to be so packed,” said Patriots fan Jack Becker.

And the lines at the bars are nothing compared to what they will be on Sunday.

“Nothing! This is nothing compared to tomorrow. It’ll probably be down to the corner, around the corner. They want to get in. They want to watch the game, It’s an important game,” said doorman Louis Johnson.

Whether you’re watching at home or from the bars, this is how Patriots Nation does the Super Bowl.