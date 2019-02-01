DOVER, N.H. – The body of 12-year-old Nathaniel Boily was pulled from the Bellamy River on Friday afternoon.

Police say it appears Boily died from an accidental drowning when he fell through ice on the river.

A missing persons investigation began on Thursday, when Boily did not return to his Mill Street home after school. He was last seen leaving Dover Middle School at the end of the school day.

Boily was located under the Route 108 bridge by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Dive Team. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Searchers had to break the ice on the river to recover his body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

“The entire Dover Middle School Community extends its heartfelt sympathy to Nathaniel’s family, friends and relatives at this difficult time,” said Dover Middle School Kimberly Lyndes.

A statement from Superintendent Dr. William R. Harbron said Boily, who had attended Dover schools since kindergarten, “was a valued member of our school community.”

Counseling resources and a 24-hour emergency line will be available to students.