



RANDOLPH – A Randolph man will spend life in prison for the February 2016 nightclub shooting of Drake Scott.

Gregory Wright, 39, was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Scott in the head and then continuing to shoot him repeatedly as Scott lay on the ground.

Wright testified that exposure to traumatic events in his earlier life had caused him to have an extreme PTSD reaction, during which he shot the victim â€“ who was unarmed â€“ in an act of severe paranoia.

Scott, 23, of Boston, was at the now-closed City Limits Saloon on North Main Street to perform when he was shot point-blank at approximately 1 a.m.

The jury deliberated for less than a full day before bringing in its verdict.

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.