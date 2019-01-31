BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump heaped praise on the New England Patriots organization as the team heads into the Super Bowl. Trump, whose relationship with key members of the Patriots in recent years has been well documented, said he is a “good friend” of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.

Trump made the comments in an interview with the Daily Caller. He was asked how the Patriots have managed to find so much success over the last two decades.

“So, it’s talent, it’s chemistry — they have a great chemistry with each other — I mean, I like all three of them, as you know, I’m a very good friend with them,” Trump said. “Coach Belichick endorsed me, you remember that?”

Trump was referring to a letter he received from Belichick before he was elected president. During a campaign rally in New Hampshire leading up to Election Day, Trump read the letter to his supporters.

Brady called Belichick a friend after a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in his locker in 2015. But after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, Brady did not attend the team’s White House visit, something that reportedly angered Trump.

Kraft and Trump’s friendship has also been widely reported on. Kraft was critical of Trump as he clashed with the NFL during debate over national anthem protests, but the pair have also worked together on issues such as bringing the World Cup to North America.

Trump had nothing but positive things to say about the Patriots’ trio during his Daily Caller interview.

“Belichick is so tough and Kraft is a great guy,” Trump said. “The three of them they just have — how good was Brady, I mean, the last game? Not the last game, the last two games. Brady plays better under pressure than he does in a regular game. I mean, that last two minutes, the way he was throwing the ball down the field — they were bullets.”