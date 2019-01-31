



MIDDLETON (CBS) â€“ Miguel Rivera, the man charged in the rape and death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl, was involved in a violent altercation Tuesday night in the Middleton House of Corrections.

Rivera was arrested earlier this month connected to the death of the Haverhill sixth grader inside his Lawrence apartment. Prosecutors said Rivera gave the girl and her brother a â€œlittle red pillâ€ before bed.

The girl was found to have the deadly opioid fentanyl in her system. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced that tests showed the girl had been sexually assaulted and Rivera was charged with rape of a child with force.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Rivera was involved in a prison altercation. Correctional officers quickly moved in, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said.

Rivera suffered bumps, bruises and a small cut. He was treated and released from the facilityâ€™s infirmary.

Following the incident, Rivera was placed in protective custody. He will be held in a single cell and have no interaction with other inmates, Coppinger said.

Four inmates were involved in the fight. The Special Investigation Unity work with the district attorney on potential charges.