By Gary Brode
Filed Under:Gary Brode, Massachusetts State Police, Trooper John Arone


BOSTON (CBS) – An 8-day-old baby boy, who stopped breathing, was saved by a trooper from Massachusetts State Police.

State Police say the baby’s grandmother was feeding the child in the backseat while the mother was driving on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton. When the child stopped breathing, they pulled into a McDonaldâ€™s parking lot.

Luckily, Trooper John Arone was only a few hundred yards away in his cruiser and arrived quickly after getting the call.

Trooper John Arone shows a picture of his 4-month-old son Maddox. (WBZ-TV)

Trooper Arone said when he go there, â€œthe baby was in her (motherâ€™s) lap, not breathing, with discoloration to the face.â€

The quick thinking trooper loosened the baby’s swaddle, turned him upright and after a few bounces and pats on the back, the infant spit up his formula and began crying.

After the rescue, the infant was taken inside the McDonaldâ€™s to warm up. He and his mother were then taken to Boston Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The baby boy is in good health and doing fine.

Gary Brode

