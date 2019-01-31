ATLANTA (CBS) — If anything’s become apparent during this week’s Super Bowl build-up, it’s that college football is serious business in Atlanta. Whether it’s the billboards along the highway welcoming back Sony Michel and David Andrews, or whether it’s the College Football Hall of Fame located smack dab in the middle of downtown Atlanta, college football is no joke.

And so, with the Patriots practicing at the facilities for Georgia Tech this week, it’s perhaps been a little uncomfortable for the UGA alums on the Patriots roster.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t feeling overly sympathetic.

“The Georgia guys [Michel and Andrews] are not thrilled being at Georgia Tech,” Belichick told Jenny Vrentas, who’s serving as the pool report this week. “But that’s all right. They’ll get over it.”

Andrews has mentioned this week that he’s had a running rivalry with Georgia Tech alum Shaq Mason, who lines up every snap about five inches to his right.

“I like to always remind him that I’m 3-1 against him, and he always likes to remind me that he beat us our senior year and that’s all that matters — and it was Between the Hedges,” Andrews said this week of Mason. “But we always give each other grief. He’s fun-loving. He’s a great teammate, and he’s become one of my best friends. It’s kind of crazy, after this year we’ve played more football with each other than our respective schools, so I never thought that would happen but here we are.”