ATLANTA (CBS) — Patriots fans have been invading Atlanta all week ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Pretty soon, there will be an invasion of Bradys.

And not just people donning a No. 12 Patriots jersey. Well, these folks likely be wearing those, but most of them share the last name on the back of the jersey.

Quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday that the whole Brady bunch will be in Atlanta when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. That includes his parents, who will be arriving on Friday.

But they aren’t the only ones from the extended Brady clan making the trip.

“Nieces and nephews, the in-laws are coming so I’ll have my Brazilian connection and California connection. A lot of support and a lot of friends,” he said with a big smile.

Brady’s baby goats will be there too, of course.

“My kids are excited to come to the Super Bowl. They’re at an age where they understand so much more and it’s really fun to have them and talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought about the game. ‘Dad, what were you doing on this play? Why didn’t you just do this?’ He watches football and his buddies talk about football; it’s just a great thing for a dad,” gushed Brady.

He said his younger son, Benny, probably won’t pay too much attention to the game, but there is something special about Super Bowl Sunday for the 10-year-old.

“The fact that he gets popcorn and a bunch of junk food is what he looks forward to,” said Brady.

It sounds like Super Bowl Sunday is a cheat day for the Brady family. Not even the TB12 Method can keep Brady’s boy from snacking.

And, as always, his daughter Vivian will be cheering her father on alongside mama, Gisele Bundchen.

“She’s a little cheerleader,” he said. She’ll say ‘Daddy did you hear me, I said go dad go!’ I’ll say ‘Of course I heard you.'”

Kids weren’t even on Brady’s mind when he won his first career Super Bowl 17 years ago against the St. Louis Rams. But it’s clear that as Brady gets set to play in his ninth Super Bowl, having the whole family in attendance will make this trip to the big game all the more special.

“Kids bring so much perspective to our lives and they’re the most beautiful things in our life. They’re so joyful and the fact they can share this with me, it created so many memories for them and me too, in ways that were very different when I was younger,” he explained. “It’s really a cool thing for them to be able to be here watching.”