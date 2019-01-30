ATLANTA (CBS) — The Patriots held their first practice of Super Bowl week on Wednesday, hitting the practice field at Georgia Tech.

They nearly had a clean practice report too, but defensive tackle Malcom Brown was limited with a calf injury, according to the pool reporter assigned to cover the practice. Brown was limited to some early work during the session, but all other players were full participants, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

After practicing in full pads once last week, the Pats were in their upper shells on Wednesday. They were on the field for 88 minutes at Georgia Tech’s Brock Practice Facility in Atlanta.

“We are way ahead of where we normally are on Wednesday, but we are trying to keep it as a Wednesday-Thursday-Friday and get into our normal routine, which has worked pretty well for us this year,” Belichick told the field reporter.

“It was good for all of us to get out there and burn some energy,” quarterback Tom Brady said at his Wednesday press conference. “There are still a lot of things that we practice that we have to keep adjusting. It’s only Wednesday; I’d say 60 percent of the game plan on a normal Wednesday is installed at this point. Everyone just wants to have really good practices and build a lot of confidence and anticipation with what we’re doing. We’re going against a great defense and execution will be a factor of how many points we score.”

The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII. You can watch the game on CBS/WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots.