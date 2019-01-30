BOSTON (CBS) – Paula Branson is traveling in Patriots style to her first ever Super Bowl carrying along a Gronk cutout in her carry-on and a Tom Brady puppet. She’s one of many Patriots fans leaving from Logan Airport to Atlanta this week hungry for one more win. “It’s the Pats’ maybe sixth ring. It would be historic and I’m sure (Brady) he’ll go for one more,” said Branson.

The game is still a few days away but Lenny Boehm is anxious to soak it all in, and still hoping to score a ticket. “It would be my first one. My brother is working something out,” said Boehm.

Season ticket holder Craig Nichols is hoping for the same with a message for Bob Kraft. “I don’t have a ticket and I’ve been in the lottery the last 41 years and I’ve never won. I’ll have to talk to Mr. Kraft about that,” said Nichols.

He says it’s been a roller coaster of a season, and he doesn’t mind gloating a little that the Pats are headed for their ninth Super Bowl. “We have an 11-5 record and people were writing us off. To see where we are today in another Super Bowl is incredible,” said Nichols.

Rick Tracewski says he’s seen the last 52 Super Bowls on television and this is the time to go. “They say prices are low but you’re talking thousands of dollars,” he says. “It’s one of those crazy things you do in life once in awhile.”