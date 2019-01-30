BOSTON (CBS) — After expressing a desire to be traded from New Orleans earlier this week, several NBA teams are lining up to make a push for Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis ahead of next week’s NBA trade deadline.

There’s only one problem right now. New Orleans GM Dell Demps is “not picking up his phone,” according to a report by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Perhaps Magic Johnson should invest in some carrier pigeons?

That’s great news for the Boston Celtics, who have to sit out the Davis trade bonanza until this summer (unless they trade Kyrie Irving for Davis, which is highly unlikely). GM Danny Ainge has been in love with Davis for years, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Celtics will tell the Pelicans to wait until the summer to make a move, when Ainge will offer up anything and everything they want for the face of their franchise.

Woj just said on ESPN that Boston will talk to Nola soon regarding a trade, if they haven't in last hour. Celtics will let Pels know: "We are going to be aggressive. We're going to be able to give you everything you want for Anthony Davis. Hold off before the trade deadline." — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) January 29, 2019

Demps will eventually stop sending those calls to voice mail ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, but the Pelicans’ brass has said they’ll deal Davis on their terms — not his. Despite all the rumors about the Lakers, Knicks and other teams preparing to offer the farm (and then some) for Davis, it’s sounding more and more likely that he’ll still be a Pelican when the trade deadline passes.