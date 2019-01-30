BOSTON (CBS) – Two companies have issued recalls on frozen chicken nuggets.

Perdue Foods is recalling 16,000 pounds of “Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets.”

They may contain milk, which isn’t listed on the label, and have an incorrect UPC code.

They were sold in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine.

The recall affects 12-ounce packages with a “use-by” date of March 11, 2019, and lot codes “17009010 – 19009010.”

Read: FDA Recall: Perdue Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets

Tyson Foods has recalled more than 36,000 pounds of “Panko Chicken Nuggets” over fears they may contain rubber.

The products include the 5-pound bags with a “best if used by” date of November 26, 2019, and case code of “3308SDL03.”

Those nuggets were sold nationwide.

Read: FDA Recall: Tyson Panko Chicken Nuggets

If you have any of these products throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.