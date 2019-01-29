WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Chill Follows Snow, Rain
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII, Wallet Hub

BOSTON (CBS) – This won’t come as a surprise to anyone in New England. Boston is a great city for football fans.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, Wallet Hub released its annual list of the best and worst cities for football fans in the country. Boston came in at No. 2 on the list.

Pittsburgh is the best city in the country for fans, according to Wallet Hub. On the other end of the spectrum Pine Bluffs, Arkansas came in as the worst city.

To formulate its list, Wallet Hub turns to the numbers. It uses data such as number of NFL and college football teams, average ticket price, and fan involvement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s