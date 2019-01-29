BOSTON (CBS) – This won’t come as a surprise to anyone in New England. Boston is a great city for football fans.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, Wallet Hub released its annual list of the best and worst cities for football fans in the country. Boston came in at No. 2 on the list.

Pittsburgh is the best city in the country for fans, according to Wallet Hub. On the other end of the spectrum Pine Bluffs, Arkansas came in as the worst city.

To formulate its list, Wallet Hub turns to the numbers. It uses data such as number of NFL and college football teams, average ticket price, and fan involvement.