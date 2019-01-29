By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Pelicans could trade Anthony Davis without the Celtics being able to make an offer is hard enough for Boston fans to handle at the moment. But Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report is making matters much, much worse.

Kyrie Irving can opt out of his deal after the season, but ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, the All-Star point guard said his intentions were to sign with the Celtics long-term. That was a bit of a surprise, but certainly a welcome one in Boston.

But now that we’re in January, Irving’s tune has reportedly changed. According to Bucher, Irving may take his career full circle and join forces with LeBron James once again — in Los Angeles:

The Lakers may need to get creative to force the Pelicans’ hand, but they have reason to be. While the news since last summer has been largely about stars not interested in being LeBron’s sidekick—George’s decision to re-sign with the Thunder, Jimmy Butler not having the Lakers on his reported preferred list and Kawhi Leonard reportedly favoring the Clippers—a source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate. “That is for real,” the source said.

A LeBron-Irving-Davis super trio on the Lakers would be a cruel, tasteless joke for Boston fans, but totally possible in today’s NBA.

Davis demanded a trade from New Orleans on Monday, and if the Pelicans deal him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Celtics would have to sit out the sweepstakes if Irving isn’t part of the deal due to the NBA’s “Rose Rule.” Boston has been long-enamored by Davis and Danny Ainge has the young talent and future draft picks to make an enticing offer this summer, but they may not even get a shot at adding the franchise-altering talent of Davis.

Add in Kyrie potentially leaving for the hated Lakers, and it’s been a tough few days for green teamers. In typical NBA fashion, the soap opera off the floor has overtaken what is actually happening on it.