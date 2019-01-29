BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox catcher and 12-year MLB veteran Jarrod Saltalamacchia has called it a career.

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, the 33-year-old Saltalamacchia announced his retirement Monday night in a statement to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. While he thanked all seven organizations he played for, he made sure to single out the Boston Red Sox.

“I want to especially Thank Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington and ownership of the Boston Red Sox for believing in me so much that they brought me over to fill the shoes of my childhood idol and mentor Jason Varitek! I can tell you playing beside him and putting on the Red Sox jersey and playing the position of Red Sox greats like the captain and Carlton Fisk was humbling and an honor!! To win a World Series is one thing but to win it in front of the iconic baseball fans of Boston is truly my most memorable moment!”

Saltalamacchia was a highly-touted prospect after being drafted 36th overall by the Braves in 2003, and was part of a blockbuster trade with the Texas Rangers that sent Mark Teixeira to Atlanta in 2007. After struggling for three-and-a-half seasons with the Rangers, he was acquired by the Red Sox for a trio of minor leaguers.

The backstop played four seasons with the Red Sox, slashing .243/.307/.455 with 55 homers and 181 RBIs in 355 games. Saltalamacchia played an important part of the 2013 World Series champs in Boston with career highs in average (.273), hits (113), doubles (40) and RBIs (65) during the regular season.

That 2013 campaign earned Saltalamacchia a three-year deal with the Marlins, but he played in just 123 games over two seasons and was released by Miami in 2015. He also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers during his career.