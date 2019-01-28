BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of cartons of peaches, plums, and nectarines have been recalled due to fears of a possibly listeria contamination. The recall impacts stores in New England.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, recalled 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums that were sold in states that include Massachusetts and Maine.

No illnesses have been reported. Listeria monocytogenes can cause possibly fatal infections in children and the elderly. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, and stomach issues.

The peaches were sold at Hannaford in Maine. Peaches and nectarines impacted were sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts.

Walmart, Costco, and Aldi were also impacted in the recall, but not in New England.

For complete details about the recall, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.