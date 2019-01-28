  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food And Drug Administration, Food Recall

BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of cartons of peaches, plums, and nectarines have been recalled due to fears of a possibly listeria contamination. The recall impacts stores in New England.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, recalled 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums that were sold in states that include Massachusetts and Maine.

No illnesses have been reported. Listeria monocytogenes can cause possibly fatal infections in children and the elderly. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, and stomach issues.

The peaches were sold at Hannaford in Maine. Peaches and nectarines impacted were sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts.

Walmart, Costco, and Aldi were also impacted in the recall, but not in New England.

For complete details about the recall, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s