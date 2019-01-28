BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a man’s death in Quincy. Investigators say 44-year-old Christopher McCallum of Bridgewater was found badly injured outside an American Legion post early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Nickerson Post on Moon Island Rd at about 1:00 a.m. after a large disturbance was reported.

McCallum was found unconscious and bleeding. He was hospitalized and died Monday at Boston Medical Center.

Quincy Police and Mass State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 781-830-4990.