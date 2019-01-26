SPRINGFIELD – Police seized about 200 pounds of marijuana on the third floor of local strip club Friday night.

Police attended a marijuana vendor party at the Mardi Gras on Dwight Street, and undercover detectives bought marijuana.

Police arrested the two vendors who sold officers marijuana. During this time, most of the 150 customers and 30-40 vendors fled the scene, leaving the marijuana behind. Police seized the marijuana to destroy it.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has called for public health, safety and entertainment license hearings on the club.

Alissa Nowak, 24, of Bellingham, will be charged with two counts of Distribution of a Class D drug and possession with intent to distribute. Hemant Shani, 35, of Springfield, will be charged with Distribution of a Class D drug and possession with intent to distribute.

Police said neither Shani nor Nowak are licensed by the Cannabis Control Commission to sell marijuana.