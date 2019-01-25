BREAKING NEWS:Longtime Trump Ally Roger Stone Arrested In Mueller Investigation
By Chris McKinnon
MARLBOROUGH (CBS) – This MetroWest community started as a booming industrial city, but construction of the Massachusetts Turnpike and Routes 495 and 290 paved the way for the growth of technology companies. Marlbrough is now home to companies like Raytheon, Boston Scientific and many others.

In the 1700’s Marlborough was a favorite rest stop for travelers on the Boston Post Road, including George Washington who visited after his inauguration.

Tucked behind a mall on that same Boston Post Road, is the Bushell Piano Movers, where Rob Bushell and his family have been selling and moving pianos since 1969. It’s a job he loves.

“When my guys move a piano in, it’s exciting, everybody’s happy. The people are happy, the crew is happy,” he told WBZ-TV.

Rob and Carol Bushell. (WBZ-TV)

Now, Rob and his wife Carol, a piano teacher, want to share some of that happiness by giving away 50 pianos for the company’s 50th Anniversary.

“It has to be non-profit. They call us. They come in and they pick out a piano. It’s that simple,” Rob explained.

Uprights and grands, many of the pianos were traded in or donated as people downsized.

“They move to Florida when they retire, or they move to a smaller house and there’s no room for the piano,” Rob said, explaining that many of those families ask him to find new homes for their pianos.

Bushell Piano Movers gave away 25 pianos last year and this year, they have already delivered one grand piano to the town of Barre, and another grand to the Marlborough senior center.

(WBZ-TV)

“It’s a wonderful experience to give back to the community after 50 years,” Rob said.

For information on the giveaway, click here and look on the upper left corner of the website.

