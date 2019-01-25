BOSTON (CBS) – Before Magic Mike hits Broadway, it’s coming to Boston first. The world premiere of the “Magic Mike: The Broadway Musical” will open at the Emerson Colonial Theatre later this year.

The theatre describes the show as “wildly fun” and “ridiculously sexy.” It’s a prequel to the hit movies “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike… THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. #MagicMikeBway @EmColonial https://t.co/30QrRR0ucl pic.twitter.com/bEcDKhKQzG — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) January 24, 2019

“This sizzling stage spectacle tells the story of how the world’s favorite stripping sensation first found his mojo,” the theatre says.

Casting hasn’t been announced yet but Channing Tatum, star of the film version, is a producer.

The musical runs from Nov. 30 to Jan. 5. Tickets are on sale now here.