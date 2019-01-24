BOSTON (CBS) — The big storyline surrounding the New England Patriots the last time they were in the Super Bowl (nearly a year ago) was reported in-fighting within the organization. It painted a picture that being in New England was no fun.

It did not take Trent Brown long to realize that was not the case. Or in the left tackle’s word, those stories were “Bullcrap.”

Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Spending the first three years of his NFL career in San Francisco, Brown didn’t get to enjoy too much winning. He knew that would change as soon as he put on a Patriots uniform.

His perception of New England also changed.

“Of course I knew you got a chance to win here, but another thing that popped into my mind was all the bullcrap that people say about this place,” Brown told reporers at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “I’ve always been a man that forms my own opinions, and when I got here, I quickly found out that it’s nothing like anybody says. It is fun here. I think the guys in the locker room enjoy each other. Everybody in the facility enjoys each other. We go out there and play for each other every time we touch the field. There’s no selfishness in the locker room, no egos. It’s just one.”

Brown has fit in perfectly in his first season in New England, replacing Nate Solder in the all-important role of protecting Tom Brady’s blindside. The Patriots quarterback has been kept upright so far this postseason, taking a total of just three hits against the talented pass-rushers of the L.A. Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Brady has not been sacked once during the playoffs.

And more recently, Brown and his fellow offensive linemen have been opening up gigantic holes for Patriots running backs, who have rushed for 331 yards and eight touchdowns this postseason. It’s a big part of why Brown and the Patriots will make their way to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII later this week.

Brown and the New England offensive line now have their focus set on keeping those holes open and keeping Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh away from Brady on Feb. 3. Even though this is the 25-year-old’s first Super Bowl, he isn’t going to let anything on the outside distract him from the task at hand.

That includes all the ticket requests that he’s received.

“Reaching out from randoms – that’s always going to happen,” Brown said Wednesday. “But in my mind, I’ve always known who is in my tight knit circle, so I don’t have to think about who’s getting tickets. I’ve known the whole time.”