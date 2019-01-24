REVERE (CBS) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, but you won’t find Sweethearts “conversation hearts” in stores. There’s no one currently making the heart-shaped candies with messages like “Be Mine” and “Marry Me” since the Necco plant in Revere shut down last summer.

Spangler Candy, the company that bought Necco, says there isn’t enough time to produce Sweethearts before the holiday.

“Once we get the manufacturing processes in place, we will be making Necco Wafers and Sweethearts once again. Stay tuned!” Spangler told an inquiring customer on its Facebook page. A press release posted on Spangler’s website from the fall stated that Sweethearts would be ready for Valentine’s Day in 2020.

For those who absolutely need Sweethearts this February, the candy can still be found online.

About 230 people lost their jobs when the 171-year-old confection company suddenly closed.