HUDSON (CBS) – Giancarlo Orlandi is about to turn 17-years-old. His birthday falls on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I always wait for the next time for the Super Bowl lands on my birthday,” he said. “The Patriots made it and the Rams made it too so it’s pretty cool.”

Giancarlo has a bit of a history with the Rams and Patriots.

“Giancarlo was born on February 3rd 2002. It was Super Bowl Sunday and the Patriots were going into the Super Bowl to play against the Los Angeles Rams,” Giancarolo’s mother Antonietta Orlandi said.

“I was pregnant and on that day my husband said please don’t go into labor and I did. We were supposed to go to a Super Bowl party that day and I ended up having my water break and we went to the hospital.”

Giancarlo was born just in time to watch the Super Bowl.

“Myself and my husband and the baby watched the game and we were so excited when the Patriots won their first (Super Bowl),” she said.

Giancarlo has always loved TB12 and now he’s wearing the number 12 as his high school’s quarterback.

“I’ve been playing since my whole life… since second grade all the way up,” he said.

He has the pictures and the trophies to prove it.

“I have a trophy from playing all those five years and all throughout high school. And for two years I played for JV and last year was my first year as varsity quarterback and next year I’m going to play quarterback again hopefully,” he explained.

Brady is someone he looks up to on and off the field.

“I actually wanted to name him Giancarlo Brady Orlandi,” his mother said.

“It motivates me because Tom Brady keeps on pushing and pushing for more and I feel like that’s what our team needs to do next year so I use Tom Brady to motivate me,” Giancarlo added.

Now the Orlandis find themselves looking forward to February 3rd 2019.

“I saw the Rams going through and the Patriots coming through and I thought wouldn’t it be strange if the Patriots played the Rams again that would be a repeat of 17 years ago and sure enough that’s what happened,” his mother explained.

Giancarlo’s birthday wish is a no brainer.

“I definitely think they are winning this year,” he said.