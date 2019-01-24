WEATHER ALERT:Wind Warnings And Flash Flood Watch
STOUGHTON (CBS) – A Stoughton woman who’s suspected of driving a car that hit a 40-year-old man and left the scene at the intersection of Washington and School streets was arrested Thursday.

The man, also from Stoughton, was taken to Boston Hospital with serious injuries after the Wednesday night crash.

Police said a passenger side mirror believed to be from the vehicle that struck the pedestrian led them to believe they were looking for a white Nissan Sentra.

Marlene Perdigao (Stoughton Police Department)

Police said the white Nissan Sentra Marlene Perdigao, 23, had been driving had a damaged windshield, a missing passenger side mirror and dents to the passenger side bumper, hood and fender. Police said these damages are consistent with a pedestrian crash.

Perdigao was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, knowingly misleading police and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

