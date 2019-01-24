BOSTON (CBS) – Since they’re playing in the Super Bowl, the Patriots only have one representative at the Pro Bowl this weekend in Orlando. And he had a rough Wednesday in the festivities leading up to the game.

Pat Patriot, New England’s mascot, was on the receiving end of a viral video.

Jets safety Jamal Adams was signing autographs when he saw Pat nearby and paused.

“I’m gunna go knock this mascot out,” Adams says before getting a running start and delivering a massive tackle.

It’s not clear if the video was staged ahead of time, but Pat had some fun with it on Twitter.

Hate us cause they ain't us 👋 https://t.co/8UxlYbAZ75 — Pat Patriot (@PatPatriot) January 23, 2019

No flag was thrown on the play, despite possible targeting on a defenseless receiver.

The jokes wrote themselves when the video was posted. It was probably the best play of the season by a player on the 4-12 Jets.