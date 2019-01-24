BOSTON (CBS) – Since they’re playing in the Super Bowl, the Patriots only have one representative at the Pro Bowl this weekend in Orlando. And he had a rough Wednesday in the festivities leading up to the game.
Pat Patriot, New England’s mascot, was on the receiving end of a viral video.
Jets safety Jamal Adams was signing autographs when he saw Pat nearby and paused.
“I’m gunna go knock this mascot out,” Adams says before getting a running start and delivering a massive tackle.
It’s not clear if the video was staged ahead of time, but Pat had some fun with it on Twitter.
No flag was thrown on the play, despite possible targeting on a defenseless receiver.
The jokes wrote themselves when the video was posted. It was probably the best play of the season by a player on the 4-12 Jets.