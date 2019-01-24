WEATHER ALERT:Wind Warnings And Flash Flood Watch
By ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is proposing a so-called ultra-millionaire tax as she vies for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

According to two economists advising her presidential campaign on the plan, the tax would hit an estimated 75,000 of the wealthiest American households.

The new tax plan released Thursday by the Massachusetts Democrat would impose a new 2 percent fee annually on American households’ net worth greater than $50 million.

MANCHESTER, NH – JANUARY 12: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), speaks during a New Hampshire organizing event for her 2020 presidential exploratory committee at Manchester Community College on January 12, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Warren announced on December 31 that she was forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The overall new tax bill on wealthy households would rise to 3 percent for households on their net worth above $1 billion under Warren’s plan.

Economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California, Berkeley, project that the tax proposal would generate about $2.75 trillion over 10 years.

Warren opened an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race last month.

