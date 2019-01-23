BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is Tom Brady. But that doesn’t stop Tom Brady from introducing himself to new teammates as Tom Brady.

Brady is often praised as one of the best teammates in the league by the gentlemen he shares a locker room with, and a lot of that starts with his introduction. No matter who a player may be, whether they’re one of his new targets in offense or a special teams contributor, they’re always greeted with a “Hi, I’m Tom Brady.”

It’s led to some fairly funny tails, since most of these guys know who this man named Brady is well before they step foot in Foxboro. Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has one of those stories.

Acquired by the Patriots from the Detroit Lions at the 2016 trade deadline, Van Noy traveled to New England overnight, and then spent much of the morning in meetings. He met Brady later that afternoon — in the bathroom.

“I was super tired that day because I flew in super late from Detroit; I think I got in at 5:30 in the morning,” Van Noy explained in Foxboro on Wednesday, as the Patriots begin their preparation for Super Bowl LIII. “Time had went on, I had meetings and it was right before the team meeting. I had to run to go to the restroom because I was in the meetings for so long. I get done washing my hands and Tom comes up and kinda shakes my hand, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady.'”

Some teammates have been left speechless when Brady introduced himself to them. That was not the case with Van Noy.

“I’m like, ‘you’re an idiot. Of course [you’re Tom Brady],'” Van Noy said with a laugh.

But that is just how Brady operates. Players obviously know who he is, but he still takes time to make sure he greets everyone with a smile and a handshake.

“Those little things are why he is where he’s at. Those little things that people don’t pay attention to, those details,” said Van Noy. “He is really good at what he does, very detailed, and that is what makes him Tom.”