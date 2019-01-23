BOSTON (CBS) – The clicking noise of Emily Strong’s gas dryer is music to her ears. After months of living on takeout and microwave meals following the disaster in the Merrimack Valley, the simple task of cooking a meal in her stove is a big deal.

“The day the Columbia Gas crew came to do the appliances, I was so excited,” she recalled. “I was texting everybody I knew.”

The stove hooked up without a problem. But the dryer was a different story.

“They turned on the dryer and it made a horrible thumping noise and they said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am, you have to call Best Buy and have this exchanged; it’s clearly damaged,’” Strong recalled.

Strong and her family had been months without a dryer so she thought another delay was no big deal. That was until Best Buy refused to take back the damaged dryer because it was past the 14-day window the retailer allows for damage returns.

“I was really proud of myself for not crying,” Strong said. “I just wanted it to work.”

The WBZ-TV I-Team’s Call For Action spotted a post Strong shared on Facebook about her frustration and reached out to her. Then we called Best Buy.

“I think about an hour after I spoke to you. I received a phone call from Best Buy,” she told WBZ-TV.

Best Buy scheduled a date to deliver and install a new dryer.

“It works!” she said showing off her new appliance.

A Best Buy spokesperson told the I-Team, “We didn’t take care of Emily the way we should have and as soon as we became aware of the situation, we immediately worked to replace her dryer.”

“I was so relieved. I was tired of problem solving for three months. It was nice to have some help. Thank you,” Strong said.