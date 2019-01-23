WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Melting Snow Likely To Cause Flooding Thursday
WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a Weymouth man Wednesday morning for alleged indecent assault on three juveniles while he was working as a magician years ago. David Hussey, 52, is accused of assaulting the victims who attended his magic classes at a home in Rockland in the early 2000s, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Hussey was set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count of indecent assault and battery under the age of 14.

Authorities have not yet released any additional information about the case.

 

