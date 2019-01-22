Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may have overcome a major distraction during the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. It appears someone inside Arrowhead Stadium was shining a laser pointer at Brady during the game.
It’s not clear where the laser comes from, but videos posted to Twitter by KMBC reporter William Joy show the green light shining on Brady’s face as he hands the ball off to running back Sony Michel and when he completes a pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan.
An NFL spokesman told WBZ-TV they are looking into the incident.
There has been no comment yet from the Patriots on the incident.
It did not seem to affect Brady and the Patriots who defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime.