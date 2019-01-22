BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may have overcome a major distraction during the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. It appears someone inside Arrowhead Stadium was shining a laser pointer at Brady during the game.

It’s not clear where the laser comes from, but videos posted to Twitter by KMBC reporter William Joy show the green light shining on Brady’s face as he hands the ball off to running back Sony Michel and when he completes a pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

An NFL spokesman told WBZ-TV they are looking into the incident.

There has been no comment yet from the Patriots on the incident.

It did not seem to affect Brady and the Patriots who defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime.