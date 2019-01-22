BOSTON (CBS) — There will be plenty of stats and matchups to break down over the next two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIII, but we now know the most important factor when the Patriots and Rams take the field: Their uniforms.

The Los Angeles Rams will be the home team in Atlanta, and will wear their snazzy throwback blue and yellow uniforms. That means the Patriots will wear their road whites, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, which bodes well for New England. The Pats are 3-2 all-time when wearing their road white uniforms in the Super Bowl.

Those victories are Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks and their epic Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, they were also in their road whites last year when they lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The other loss was back in Super Bowl XXXI when they fell to the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots wore their blue uniforms in their Super Bowl XXXVI win over the then-St. Louis Rams back in 2002. They are 2-2 all-time with those blue unis, and lost their only Super Bowl in their throwback red uniforms.

The Patriots and Rams will square off on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV/CBS.