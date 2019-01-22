BOSTON (CBS) — Police have released photos of a man being labeled as a “person of interest” in connection with missing Jamaica Plain woman Olivia Ambrose. Along with the photos, police released an updated timeline of the moments before they believe Ambrose went missing Saturday night.

According to police, Ambrose left Hennessy’s Bar on Union Street around 11:04 p.m. She was with a white man who has been determined to not be involved in her disappearance.

At 11:42 p.m., “two unknown males are observed inviting Ms. Ambrose to walk with them in the area of Congress Street and State Street. One of the males appears to walk ahead while the second male places his arm around Ms. Ambrose and directs her towards the State Street MBTA Station.”

About 20 minutes later, Ambrose is seen on surveillance video with the same man leaving the Bunker Hill Community MBTA Station in Charlestown. His arm is still around her. The other man is no longer visible.

At 12:13 a.m., Ambrose and the man are seen near Green Street walking towards Bartletts Street. “A short time later, phone records indicate Ms. Ambrose’s phone was in the general area of the Bunker Hill Housing Development,” said police.

Police believe the man in the photos is the same one that was last seen with Ambrose near Green Street.

Ambrose is described as a 23-year-old white woman, about 5′ 2″, with blue eyes and curly brown hair. She was wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and grey coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Boston Police District A-1 (Downtown) Detectives at 617-343-4248. An anonymous tip can also be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).