BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like President Donald Trump enjoyed the Patriots’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after the game ended, Trump congratulated owner Robert Kraft along with Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the rest of the team.

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

“Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!” Trump tweeted.

Trump and Kraft had differences of opinion on NFL national anthem protests. But the president has said he considers Kraft a friend, and the pair has spoken about a variety of issues including the World Cup and Trump’s tax bill.