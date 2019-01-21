BOSTON (CBS) – The annual MLK breakfast to honor Dr. Martin Luther King was held in Boston on Monday morning.

Political leaders, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Washington, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, attended the event.

“We find ourselves in unprecedented and uncertain times. But I, like King and Coretta have the certainty of vision and a belief in the power of us and in the movement. These times require, they demand, unprecedented organizing, unprecedented mobilizing, unprecedented legislating and unprecedented,” Pressley said as she addressed the crowd.

The MLK breakfast is one of the nation’s longest-running events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King.